The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested over 70 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and murderers, recovering arms and ammunition from their hideouts. Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Muri, said the command was able to achieve the feat due to the cordial relationship between the police and the public: “Members of the public gave the police vital information which led to the arrest of the bandits.

“Detectives arrested 20 suspected bandits along Kaduna/Zaria axis leading to the recovery of some sophisticated weapons from them. They also arrested 15 suspected bandits on the Abuja/Kaduna Expressway.

“We have raided hideouts of the bandits and recovered some sophisticated weapons from them. We have ensured constant raiding of the hideouts of the hoodlums, which made some of them to relocate to neighbouring states.

“Because of constant patrol and arrest of criminals, the crime rate on Kaduna/Zaria Expressway and Kaduna/Kano Expressway has reduced. Recently, we arrested 10 suspected bandits who made attempt to rob passengers on the expressway.”

Muri appreciated efforts of the vigilance groups who collaborated with the police detectives, which assisted the command to arrest the suspects: “Also, we arrested 10 suspected murderers and rapists and we have charged the suspects to court.”

He appealed to members of the public to always give police useful information to enable them to flush out the bandits.