Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Police Command has arrested 80 suspected cultists operating in various parts of the state.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement, said that the police also recovered dangerous weapons from some of the suspects.

Mohammed, said 40 of the suspects have been charged to court while 15 were released unconditionally. He also said that five suspects were placed under police watch list while 20 others were being investigated.

The statement read: “In order to stem the tide of cultism and other nefarious activities in the state especially during this period of ember months, the command’s Special Anti-Cult Unit (SPACS) had during the period under review raided various hideouts and black spots where cultists are suspected to be hibernating at various locations within the state .

“Meanwhile, exhibits recovered includes, two pump action, 10 machetes, five axes, two daggers, three barrettes, one double barrel gun, 2 locally made pistol and 3 live cartridges.

“The Commissioner of Police, John Abang, thanks Ndi Anambra for providing the command with actionable intelligence and reassures the public of adequate protection. The CP further urges all Ndi Anambra and residents alike to report any suspicious persons or objects to the nearest police station.”