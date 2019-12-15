Special Anti-Cult unit of the Anambra State Police Command has arrested a total of 82 suspected cultists in different locations in the state. Out of the figure, 25 have been released after they were screened while 15 have been charged to court.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, in a statement said that 42 suspects were still undergoing investigation.

Mohammed, who said that the operation was carried out in conjunction with the Puff-Adder/Kpochakpu operatives, said that dangerous weapons which included guns were recovered from some of the suspects.

The statement partly read: “The Command Special Anti Cult Unit in conjunction with Puff-Adder/Kpochakpu operatives had during the week under review raided various hideouts and black spots where cultists are suspected to be hibernating in various locations within the state.

“On the 08/12/19 at Ogidi/Nkpor axis, 15 suspected cultists were arrested. On 9/12 /19 at Awka/Amansea axis, 10 suspected cultists were arrested. On 10/12/19 at Onitsha /Nkpor axis, 7 suspected cultists arrested.

“On 11/12/19 at Oba/Nnewi axis, 22 suspected cultists arrested. On 12/12/19, at Nsugbe/Nkwelle-Ezunaka axis, 10 suspected cultists arrested. On 13/12/19, at Ogbunike/Abagana axis, 18 suspected cultists arrested.

“From all the raids carried out, a total of 82 suspects were arrested out of which 25 suspects were screened out, 15 suspects were charged to court, while 42 suspects are undergoing investigation.

“Meanwhile, exhibits recovered from the suspects who confessed being members of secret cult groups include seven machetes, three axes, one dagger, one Vikings berets, five improvised bunkers for inhaling substances and some quantity of weeds suspected to be cocaine/cannabis Sativa respectively.