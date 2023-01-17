The AnambraState Police Command has said that it has arrested nine criminal suspects in Oba community, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Anambra State PolicePublic Relations Officer DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, said that the suspects vandalised an electric power installation. He said that they confessed to the crime.

“On January 15, by 3am police operatives in conjunction with the vigilante group and acting on credible information at New Site, Ikpo Urueze Land, Oba, Idemili South,arrested nine persons: Amara,39, Kinsley, 50, Romanus, 40, Abuchi, 29, Chukwudi, 39, Ikechukwu, 44, Ukpe, 40, Bartholomew, 45, and Ikenna, 28.

The police recovered a truck containing, seven welding machines, some irons,and other sophisticated equipment after they vandalize the electricity powerline mast .

“They allconfessed to the level of their involvement in the act. They shall be chargedto court on the conclusion of the investigations.