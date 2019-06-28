Kaduna State Police Command said it arrested 90 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, saka-sasa and recovered 2,630 live ammunition from them, 40 of them were charged to court.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Ali Aji Janga, said: “The Operation Puff Adder launched by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is yielding positive results especially on the Kaduna/Abuja Expressway. The Operation Puff Adder with operatives of SARS arrested 30 suspected bandits and kidnappers along the expressway and recovered weapons from them.

SARS operatives raided hideouts on the expressway and arrested 10 suspects. They recovered pump action, Ak47 rifles and charms from them. Three suspected bandits along Ikara Konkila in Zaria axis were arrested and 2,630 live ammunition recovered from them. Five other suspects specialising in stolen cars were arrested. Seven vehicles were recovered from the hoodlums.

“The Operation Puff Adder personnel on the Kaduna/Abuja Expressway acted on intelligence and raided criminal hideouts at Jere area and arrested 10 suspects with 46 Ak47 rifles, 673 round of ammunition, 13 pairs of military camouflage were recorded.

“Operation Puff Adder with SARS raided a criminal hideout within Rigasa area. Thirteen suspects with four locally made rifles, six pump action and rocket launchers were arrested.

“The personnel of Operatives Puff Adder also on the Kaduna/Abuja Expressway engaged some bandits at a point near Akilibu village. One of the bandits was shot dead while seven were arrested. One Ak47 rifle, 11 locally made revolver pistols and 29 round of ammunition were recovered.

“The personnel also raided some criminal hideouts within Jere, Kateri, and Pole-Wire areas. Thirty suspects were arrested, 10 locally made Ak47 rifles, 33 guns, four locally made guns and 21 Ak47 rifles were recovered. SARS and Puff Adder engaged some bandits in a gun battle. Five suspects were arrested with fake $60,000.

“SARS and Operation Puff Adder received a distress call that cattle rustlers invaded Fulani camp around Rijana village. They were engaged in a battle, three suspects were arrested. One Ak47 rifle, 393 cows, 93 sheep and assorted charms recovered.

“They were also engaged in a battle at a point near Gadau Mallam-Mamman, while hoodlums attempted to block the highway. Four suspects were arrested. Their hideout at Rijana was raided and another six suspects arrested. The operatives raided hideouts in Sabo, Kawo and Ahmadu Bello Way axis, and arrested two suspected armed robbers.

“The Operation Yaki raided a bar at Maraban-Rido, Chikun Local Government. Thirty suspected cult members were arrested. The suspects were holding initiation party and Indian hemp, cable wires and three cult members’ berets were recovered. Operation Yaki Patrol team acted on intelligence and raided some black spots and criminal hideouts within Narayi and Barnawa high cost area, Kaduna. Eight suspects were arrested.

“Operation Yaki also arrested 10 suspected Sara-Suka gang members along Muazu unit. They intercepted a golf saloon vehicle with Reg No AA761MRR on Yakowa Way, Kaduna. Five occupants of the vehicle were arrested. Two sharp knives and matchets were recovered from them.