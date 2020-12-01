Judex Okoro, Calabar

Operatives of Cross River Police Command have arrested Cyprian Mbe, 52, for alleged involvement in arms dealing and promotion of various communal wars among various communities in the state

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abdulkadir Jimoh, who disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Calabar, said the suspect has been a gunrunner for long as well a promoter of native wars and has been operating within Etung and neighbouring communities in central senatorial district.

He said: “During a stop-and- search by the Etung Divisional Patrol team, Cyprian Mbe, a native of Bashua village in Boki LGA, was intercepted with 299 live cartridges concealed in a black bag. He is a suspected gunrunner and promoter of native war.

“We are still investigating to get more pieces of information about his dealings and he would be charged to court immediately we conclude.”