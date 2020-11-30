By Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River Police Command have arrested one Cyprian Mbe, 52, for alleged involvement in arms dealing and promotion of various native wars among various communities in the state

The Commisioner of Police , Abdulkadir Jimoh, who disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Monday in Calabar, said the suspect has been a gun runner for long as well a promoter of native wars has been operating within in Etung and neighbouring communities in central senatorial district.

Jimoh also revealed that it took the efforts of the vigilance team and Etung Division patrol team who were on routine stop and search to apprehend the suspect

He said :”During a stop-and-

search by the Etung Divisional Patrol team, one Cyprian Mbe, a native of Bashua village in Boki LGA was intercepted with 299 live Cartridges concealed in a black bag He is suspected gun-runner and promoter of native war .

“We are still investigating to get more poeces of information about his dealings and he would be charged to Court immediately we conclude ,” he said.