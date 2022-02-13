From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State police command have arrested a couple – Kehinde Oladimeji, 43, and Adejumoke Raji, 35, for allegedly being in possession of fresh human parts.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The couple who are residents of No72, MKO Abiola Way, Leme in Abeokuta were arrested on Saturday following a report lodged at Kemta Divisional Headquarters by Chief Moshood Ogunwolu, the head of Leme community.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, Chief Ogunwolu had reported that one Pastor Adisa Olanrewaju who is a co-tenant of the suspects informed him of an offensive odour coming out from the suspects’ room.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Upon the complaint, the DPO of Kemta Division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle quickly led detectives to the scene where a search was conducted.

“On searching the room, a plastic bowl containing different parts of human being was discovered, and the couple were promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed they were herbalists, and that the human parts including hands, breasts and other parts, were given to them by one Michael whom they claimed was a resident of Adatan area of Abeokuta. All efforts to locate the said Michael proved abortive as the suspects could not locate his house.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation,” Oyeyemi stated in a statement.