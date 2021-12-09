From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested an ex-convict, Ibiyemi Waziri, for alleged serial murders in the state.

The suspect, who had been on the wanted list of the police command for allegedly committing two murders, was arrested on December 6 at a criminal hideout in the Igbooro area of Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to the spokesperson of the police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Waziri’s eventual arrest followed information received at the Ilaro Police Divisional headquarters that the suspect was sighted at a criminal hideout in the town

Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ilaro Division, CSP Olayemi Jacob, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the suspect who was in the midst of some hoodlums was arrested, while others escaped.

And when a bag found with him was searched, one cut-to-size locally-made pistol and seven live cartridges were recovered from it.

Oyeyemi added that the suspect, who had earlier been declared wanted for actively participating in the killing of Michael Abiodun (aka S1) on July 21 and Kola Fagbemi on July 24, confessed to having bought the gun from the Republic of Benin.

The PPRO further said that the suspect was a key member of a dreaded cult group terrorizing Ilaro and its environs.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

