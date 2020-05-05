Lukman Olabiyi

Operatives of the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS) deployed to Ondo State by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu have arrested two suspects who allegedly specializes in the printing of fake vehicle, motorcycle plate numbers, vehicle license, hackney permit among others.

FSARS, Lagos which is in charge of the Commissioner of Police (CP) , Mr. Fimihan Adeoye was deployed to Ondo State by IGP to wage war against kidnapping, armed robbery and other vices in the state.

The suspects were also alleged to be printing counterfeit documents such as vehicle insurance certificate which they sold to motorists at cheaper rates.

A police source said that the illegal activities of the suspects led to the lose of millions of naira in revenue generation by the Ondo State Government.



Police identified the arrested suspects as Femi Alaba and Victor Afinfe who claimed to be motorcycle spare parts sellers in Ondo Town.

Police alleged that nemesis caught up with the suspects when some vehicle owners in Ondo State sent a petition to IGP Adamu that half of the vehicles and motorcycles operating in Ondo state were using fake plate numbers and documents being sold to them by some syndicates.

Following the report, IGP Adamu directed the CP in charge of FSARS, Lagos, Mr. Adeoye to hunt down the suspects behind the printing of fake vehicle and motorcycle plate numbers and documents in state.

And Adeoye gave a marching order to his crack team led by SP Olaniyi Festus to fish out the suspects any where they could be found.

The Police team after days of intelligence gathering swooped on the suspects at their hideout and arrested two, while their leader called Francis managed to escaped.

During investigation, according to the police, the arrested suspects allegedly confessed to the crime and said that they have been supplying fake plate numbers and documents to motorists and motorcycle riders operating in Ondo State for long.

The suspects led the police to arrest about twenty motorcycles and their riders that bought the plate numbers and documents from them.

A police source said that they have launched a manhunt for the arrest of other buyers of the fake number plates and documents and that after investigation, the suspects would be charged to court.