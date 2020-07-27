Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested five suspected armed robbers terrorising Osiele and its environs in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The robbery suspects, according to a statement on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the robbery suspects were arrested in the early hours of July 24, by the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

He added that the suspects – Dayo Ajala, 39, Ismaila Badmus, 35, Joseph Sunday, 24, Chuckwuemeka Paul, 27 and Okikiola Adeshina, 46, identified as an herbalist – were arrested following an information received by the SARS operatives about their hideout in Odeda town.

Upon the information, the O/C SARS, CSP Tijani Muhammed, led his men to the area and cordoned off the hideout and at the end of the operation, four members of the gang were apprehended.

Their arrest, however, led to the arrest of robbers’ herbalist who used to fortify them spiritually whenever they were going out for operations. The herbalist was also said to initiate new members into robbery gang.

Weapons recovered from them included one double barrel locally made short gun, one battle axe, two knives and amulets suspected to be charms.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered full scale investigation into the activities of the suspects with the view to prosecuting them diligently.