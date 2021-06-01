From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police said it has rounded up suspects believed to have been involved in the killing of former political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, an All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Ahmed Gulak, in Owerri, on Sunday.

In a statement by the police spokesperson in the State, Bala Elkana, the police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Police Mobile Force (PMF) as well as tactical units of the command swung into action after having a vivid description of the suspects, and where they were headed by the driver that conveyed Gulak.

Elkana said the suspects were traced to Afor Enyiogugu junction in Mbaise, where they were said to be busy giving protection to some hoodlums who were looting onions from a truck also hijacked by the suspects. He said: “Having established the identity of the assailants and the description of the vehicles used in carrying out the attack, the teams further got details of the direction the hoodlums had taken. With further leads, the team was able to establish the location of suspects.

“The suspects were rounded up at Afor Enyiogugu junction in Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area. The hoodlums were met distributing onions to locals from a trailer they confiscated. The trailer was loaded with onions from the Northern region of Nigeria.

“On sighting the police, the hoodlums providing security coverage to those sharing the onions opened fire on the police teams. The gallant and battle ready police officers swiftly returned the fire and six hoodlums who carried out the killings and four other members of their gang were fatally injured. Three out of the four vehicles used in attacking Gulak were recovered,” Elkana explained.

Items recovered from the suspects, the police said, include three AK 47 Rifles, one Pistol, five AK 47 magazines with 92 rounds of live ammunition and criminal charms.