From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Police Command has intercepted a gunrunner suspected to have been terrorising the state as well as Ogun State and recovered an AK-47 rifle with breech number 353913 from him.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Adewale Osifeso, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), made the disclosure to journalists in Ibadan, yesterday.

He said the gunrunner was intercepted on Sunday, at about 4:30pm, by command’s Monitoring Unit, while on aggressive stop and search duty at Bakari, a border village between Oyo and Ogun states.

Osifeso, who described the incident as another breakthrough in the fight against crime and criminality, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident with a view to cracking down the criminal network.

The spokesperson for the command further stated that when the suspect spotted the tactical officers, while performing their routine intelligence driven checks from a far distance, he immediately made a detour with his Bajaj motorcycle and attempted to escape.

In the process, a sack in which the AK-47 rifle was concealed fell off from the motorcycle and the suspect could not stop for a moment to carry the sack. Though he escaped into the forest, the police recovered the sack.

The Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, has, however, enjoined “the good people of the state to partner the police, in terms of sharing credible and timely information valuable in curbing criminality and birthing a peaceful Oyo State of our collective dreams.”