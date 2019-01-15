WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

The six-man robbery gang that allegedly killed a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr Michael Adedeji has been apprehended by the police.

Adedeji, who represented Ekiti South West constituency II, was shot in the head by the hoodlums on August 10, 2018, along Onigaari, GRA, Ado Ekiti.

The suspected bandits, who had made confessional statements were paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti Command, Mr. Asuquo Amba, in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

The suspects, according to the CP, also killed one Kayode Omowaye when they raided OJAS Pleasure Hotels in Oye Ekiti on August 10, 2018.

Parading the suspects, the CP said those arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of Adedeji were: Dele Obamoyegun, Idowu Sunday, Adeniyi Wumi, Leye Ojo, Akindanhunsi Damilola and Olaosebikan Babatunde.

Exhibits recovered from them were: cut-to-size barrel guns, 17 live cartridges, 75 handsets, seven laptops, the sum of N147,000 and four stolen vehicles, one of them belonging to the late Omowaye, among others.

The CP said the suspects were arrested by men and officers of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) during a stop-and-search-operation carried out along Ado-Iworoko road.

When interviewed by newsmen, the gang leader, Dele Obamoyegun said: “We shot him (Adedeji) after robbing him. He did not struggle with us but one of us shot him. I have to confess; we didn’t know he was a lawmaker,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police said the robbery gang also invaded Afe Babalola University junior staff quarters and snatched a car belonging to one Mrs Bosede Ojo.

The CP said most disturbing was that Dele’s mother, Bola Obamoyegun, who was the one accepting and concealing stolen items for the aforementioned robbery gang being led by his son.

“Dele’s mother was the one concealing stolen items for them. As we speak, two of her children had been convicted for robbery and this to us was a failure of motherhood. Our parents must learn how to make

their children responsible,” he said.

Amba added that the command was synergising with the army and other security agencies in the state to ensure that all the border towns were safe for the citizens.

“We held a meeting with hunters, members of vigilance group and Odua People’s Congress (OPC) on intelligence gathering and information flow on how to curb kidnappers in Ekiti.”

Amba revealed that a new security architecture in form of effective 24-hour patrol would soon be put in place to make Ekiti unsafe for criminals.

“We are working with the commissioners of police in Osun, Kogi, Ondo, Kwara and other border states so that our people can live in peace.

“Very soon, we are going to invade some of the forests in the state together with other security agencies to flush out those who have been kidnapping our people. We are mapping out strategy in this regard and those areas that had been surveyed to carry out such operations.”

He also told those using tinted glass vehicles in the state to get police permit, saying whoever flouts the order will henceforth be arrested by his men.