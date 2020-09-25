Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested one Solomon Onyino ‘m’ 38yrs of New Nyanya, Karu LGA of Nasarawa State and recovered one Toyota vehicle alleged to have been stolen at Kurudu, FCT Abuja.

A statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Rahman Nansel said on 25/09/2020 at about 0500hrs, information was received that one Toyota Hilux vehicle, white in colour with registration no. APP 68 XM, Property of C&I Leasing PLC was stolen from where it was parked, at Kurudu in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The statement noted that upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe psc(+) directed Police Operatives of the Command to comb all the nooks and crannies of the State in order to recover the stolen vehicle and arrest the perpetrator of the act if found anywhere within the State.

It then further stressed that in compliance with the aforementioned directives, Police operatives attached to Akwanga division on stop and search operation intercepted the vehicle at Akwanga-Keffi road where one Solomon Onyino ‘m’ 38yrs of New Nyanya, Karu LGA of Nasarawa State was arrested while the said vehicle was recovered from him as exhibit.

The suspect has confessed to the commission of the crime and investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe psc(+) hereby warned those who are planning to engage in criminal act or have been involved in one crime or the other to turn a new leaf and flee Nasarawa State, or else, they meet their waterloo in no time.

Similarly the Nasarawa State Police Command has inform Police Officers resident in the State who retired from the Force with effect from January to August, 2019; that, the Federal Government has graciously released their accrued benefits.

It was contained in a statement signed by the Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Rahman Nansel as said “in view of the above, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe psc(+) enjoins affected retirees to visit the nearest branch office of their respective Pension Fund.

