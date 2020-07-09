Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State police command has arrested five suspected rapists including a man who raped own 15-year old daughter.

A press release signed by the police public relations officer (PPRO) of the command, Mr Fredrick Nnudam as made available to Daily Sun on Thursday, said officers responded to a distress call on 20/5/2020, in Abak LGA and arrested a 31-year old motorcyclist, Edidiong Daniel Tommy, who diverted a 16-yr-old female passenger to his house situated at No. 75 Hospital Road, Abak where he conspired with one other suspect now at large to have unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl on gunpoint.

The Police said the suspects thereafter dispossessed the victim of her Illy phone valued N17, 000.00 and the sum of N50, 000.00.

“On 21/6/2020 at about 5pm, following a complaint, detectives of Eket Division arrested one Sam Akpan Akpan ‘m’, aged 30yrs of Atabong/Liverpool Road, Eket.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect bought cooked cow skin a.k.a kpomo worth naira N200.00 from a 10-yr-old girl and thereafter lured her to his house on the pretext that he left the money at home. On reaching his house, he dragged the girl to his room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“Relying on a credible intelligence, on 5/7/2020 at about 8:30pm, detectives of Ikot Ekpene Division apprehended one Godwin Ime Willie ‘m’, aged 34yrs of Ikot Ubo, Ikot Ekpene L.G.A who forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of his 15-yr-old daughter.

“Based on a tip-off on 26/6/2020, operatives of Area Command, Etim Ekpo arrested one Joseph Ekeruke Inyang ‘m’, aged 36yrs of No. 1 Primary School Road, Utu Etim Ekpo, Etim Ekpo L.G.A who lured a 12-yr-old girl with five hundred naira (N500.00) to his room where he had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.” The release said.

Similarly, it said on 25/6/2020, operatives of Ikot Ekpene Division apprehended a 34–year old man, Nsisong Moses Asuquo of No. 7 Okonnah Street, Ikot Ekpene L.G.A who sexually defiled a 13-yr-old girl, who he took from her guardian to his home on the pretext of being a housemaid and severally defiled her before sending her away.

“The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command while reassuring the victims of Rape and other gender based violence of effective remedies and protection against stigmatization and threats as encapsulated in all extant laws, particularly in the Akwa Ibom State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, 2020, warns all sexual predators to desist forthwith or risk constant arrest and prosecution.

“For the avoidance of doubt, sexual offenders, particularly rapists should be guided by the provisions of section 1(2) of the Akwa Ibom State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, 2020, which stipulates a punishment of life imprisonment except where the offender is less than 16 years of age, the offender is liable to a maximum of 14years imprisonment.” The police stressed. END