By Christopher Oji

The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested a suspected serial fraudster, Hamza Abdullahi Gambo, for scamming 121 job seekers.

The suspect allegedly issued fake employment letters of the Nigeria Meterological Agency (NIMET) after collecting over N5 million from them.

The IRT team apprehended the suspect in Bauchi metropolis after one Beatrice Itodo reported that the suspect swindled her of N2,366,000 through fake employment letters issued to many of her relatives purported to be the by the agency.

The suspect, a former employee of NIMET, confessed to have isuued the fake employment letters and that he was paid for doing so through his Guarrantee Trust Bank Account number 0018546542. He stated that he was a senior school certificate holder employed by the NIMET in 2003. He also that said he was dismissed, reinstated and later dismissed again.

Gambo confessed that he issued fake employment letters to 121 job seekers, designed with the agency’s logo and staff signature, before his arrest.

He admitted that Itodo paid N2,366,000.00 to him through his GTB account number for 15 job seekers initially and the fake employment letters with NIMET letterhead were issued to them through electronic mail addresses.

He confessed: “I cannot remember how nuch I collected, based on individuals, but the total amount is N2,360,000. I received the money via my account number as stated earlier.”

I used the proceeds from the crime to build a house in Kandahar , Bauchi State with the intention of selling it to pay my victims at the end of the day “.

A persusal by our reporter at the fake employment letter shows that it was dated 1st March 2021 and was signed by Rabi Mohammed D Director of Admin and Supply for the Managing Director of NIMET.

Police detectives are still conducting discreet investigations into the criminal activities of the suspect to apprehend those behind the design and printing of the fake employement letters.

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba has warned unemployed Nigerians desperately seeking for employment to ensure they conduct necessary checks before engaging in such ventures with private citizens for security reasons