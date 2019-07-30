Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Police operatives attached to a bank in Kebbi State have apprehended a man who sneaked into the ceiling of the bank with intention to rob after close of work.

A bank source said he had planned to remain in the ceiling until the bank closed to customers so he could steal money from the bank.

The source also told our correspondent that the young man pretended to be a customer of the bank to gain entrance into the bank.

“When he entered the bank, he pretended as if he wanted to use the toilet and climbed up to the ceiling,” he said.

It was gathered that one of the cleaners in the bank noticed the slippers he abandoned in the toilet as he was climbing up to the ceiling and the stains on the wall.