The Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has finally nabbed a most wanted kidnap kingpin, Audu aka Commander Yellow whose gang had been terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway .

The 40- year -old Yellow as he is called in the underworld has been on police watch list for armed robbery ,murder ,rape and kidnapping for over a long period of time until he was picked up by IRT operatives ,led by DCP Abba Kyari.

Our correspondent gathered that Yellow had confessed that he successfully carried out over 50 kidnappings and that his gang had killed many iqnnocent Nigerians during operations.

A senior police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak to the press said : “Yellow was leading a formidable gang that has killed many people .The gang has no mercy as it killed anyone who failed to pay ransom at the exact time it requested for it. The members would abuse their female victims. The worst of it all was that they would kill a victim and still collect ransom. We thank God that he and many of his key gang members have been apprehended by IRT. “