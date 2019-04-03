Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

There was jubilation in Onitsha the commercial nerve centre of Anambra state following the arrest of most wanted criminal, Ikechukwu Udensi (aka Ikanda) who allegedly murdered a business man nine months ago in the area.

Ikanda ,27, was on June 29, 2018 in broad daylight allegedly murdered Ndubuisi Nwokolo a-38 – year- old businessman at No. 21 Otamoye street , Odoakpu in Onitsha.

When the news of the arrest of the suspected notorious criminal went viral on Monday, traders at the main market gathered in groups discussing about it, saying that justice must prevail in the killing of Nwkolo by Ikada and his boys.

They commended the police for arresting the killer even after nine months, demanding that they should charge him to court for murder .

Risdents and traders gathered this morning at news stand Post Office old market road reading and discussing about the arrest of Ikanda ,who had been on police wanted list since June last year.

President of Amalgamated Market Traders Association of Anambra state (AMATAS), Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, lauded the Police for the job well done.

He urged the police to ensure that justice would take its cause by immediately prosecuting the culprit and bring him to book so as to serve as deterrent to others.

“As we commend the police for arresting the murderer even after nine months he committed the crime, we urge the police to immediately charge him to court and ensure that the case is given accelerated hearing by the Judge.”

“We call on traders to have confident on the police who earlier declared him wanted and went ahead to arrest him at last. I assure you that no person will come into the market to kill or injure anybody and get away with it in as much as you conduct yourselves lawfully. In this case law must take its cause and justice must prevail on the innocent blood shed by Ikanda.”

The State Commissioner of Police Mr. Mustpha Dandaura had on Monday paraded the suspect at Police headquarters Awka, saying that Ikanda was arrested when police raided a criminal hideout at Menax near down flyover in Onitsha.

Dandaura said that the command launched aggressive manhunt for the fleeing Ikanda after he committed the murder and declared him wanted before the command Operation Udoka and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested him .

The CP however ,said that suspect was assisting police with useful information that could help in arresting his accomplices in