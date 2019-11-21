Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected most wanted serial rapist at the Egbeda area of the state. The suspect, Emmanuel, is currently being interrogated at the Area F Police Command, Ikeja, for alleged rape and fraud.

According to a police source, Emmanuel has been on the police wanted list for a long time until last week when a special squad deployed by the Area F Commander, ACP Olasoji Akinbayo, picked him up in a hotel. According to the police, female victims had complained bitterly on how Emmanuel lured them to hotel rooms where he subjected them to all sorts of blackmails after sleeping with them. He was alleged to have forced his victims to pay him some money or risked their nude photographs being exposed in the internet. He, however, fell for bait as the police used a female to set him up.

Emmanuel, who spoke with our correspondent, said: “I came to Lagos few months ago and things were very rough for me. As I could no longer bear hunger, I thought on how to survive and the thought of getting some females that I would have sex with and blackmail them thereafter. I thought of the most vulnerable, and I discovered that the best target should be the mature and single ladies.”