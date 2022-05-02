By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police command has arrested the most wanted suspected cultist in the state.

The suspect, Rotimi Adebiyi (a.k.a Paracetamol), described by the police as notorious and murderous, who has been on the wanted list of the command, over his role in several cult clashes in the state, which led to the death of some members of another cult group, was arrested by CSP Olanrewaju Kalejaye led SWAT operatives in his hideout, at the Ifo area of the state.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said “the suspect, a leader of Eiye cult group, used to come into Abeokuta metropolis to strike and always run back to his hideout in Ifo. The police operatives, acting on credible intelligence, stormed his place at about 1:30 am on Saturday, April 30, where he was apprehended.

“Recovered from him are; one locally made pistol, one live cartridge, assorted criminal charms, weed suspected to be Indian hemp, and a cutlass. Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered a full scale investigation into the past activities of the suspect, with a view to arranging him in court as soon as possible.”