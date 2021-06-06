From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Police Command said it has arrested two suspected armed robbers who specialise in robbing motorcycle riders at night after hitting their head with an iron rod.

The suspects – Bello Waziri, 24, and Yusuf Ali, 21 – were said to have been arrested by police operatives of Galadinmawa Division following a tip-off.

FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer Yusuf Mariam said the suspects, who belong to a three-man gang, were found to be in possession of four hammers, one motorcycle and one blue colour Toyota Corolla at the time of their arrest.

Yusuf said in a statement:

‘The FCT Police Command has arrested two (2) suspected armed robbers notorious for snatching motorcycles along Galadinmawa-Durumi axis.

‘Acting on credible intelligence, the suspects – Bello Waziri, 24 years and Yusuf Ali, 21years – both male – were arrested by Police Operatives of Galadinmawa Division. The suspects who were caught in the act confessed to being members of a three-man syndicate responsible for snatching motorcycles from unsuspecting riders at night. The suspects further stated that they use a hammer to hit their victims leaving them unconscious before taking their motorcycles.* Effort is emplace to arrest the fleeing suspect.

‘Exhibits recovered includes; four (4) hammers, one (1) motorcycle and one (1) blue colour Toyota Corolla.

‘The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of an investigation.

‘The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line:09022222352.’