From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nigeria Police Force, Nasarawa State Command, says that it has arrested one Augustine Idom, 28, of Auta Balefi, Karu Local Government Areas of the state for alleged to have stolen a Toyota Sienna, Ash in colour with registration number Abuja RRC 234 bg while negotiations were ongoing to dispose of the vehicle.

This was contained in a press release signed by police spokesman, Ramhan Nansel, provided to reporters on Sunday, saying preliminary investigation revealed that, the suspect was contacted by his neighbour to kindly assist in driving her to pick up a child from the school at Zone 3, FCT Abuja; the suspect criminally made away with the vehicle when the owner went into the school to pick up her child before nemesis caught up with him at the point of sale.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi, however, thanked members of the public for their continuous support to the Police by way of providing useful information and while urging them not to relent;

He further ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for discreet investigation.

