From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says it has arrested a notorious four-man ‘one-chance’ robbery gang that specialises in robbing motorists along the Lugbe and Kubwa axis.
The suspects – Uchenna Eleke, 27, Alex Akiti, 28, and Suleiman Nasir, 50 – were arrested along Wuse by personnel of the Command’s Anti-Violent Crimes Section last Thursday during a routine patrol.
Police Public Relations Officer Yusuf Mariam, who made this known in a statement, said the detectives also arrested Micah Ohah, 38, who specialises in receiving stolen goods from criminals.
Yusuf’s statement reads:
‘The FCT Police Command has arrested one Uchenna Eleke 27 years, Alex Akiti, 28 years and Suleiman Nasir, 50 years, all male and suspected members of a notorious four-man one-chance robbery syndicate operating along Lugbe and Kubwa axis.
‘The suspects were arrested by Detectives of the Command’s Anti-Violent Crimes Section on Thursday, 15th July 2021 along Wuse axis during a routine patrol. The suspects who were identified by some victims confessed their involvement in the heinous crime. In addition, one Micah Ohah, ‘m’, 38 years, was arrested alongside the other suspects who identified him as a receiver of the items they steal during their operations. Exhibits recovered include one (1) green colour Gulf 3 reg no. GWA SJ two(2) mobile phones. Effort is in top gear to arrest the fleeing member of the syndicate.
‘The suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of an investigation.
‘The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883, also to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352.’
