From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says it has arrested a notorious four-man ‘one-chance’ robbery gang that specialises in robbing motorists along the Lugbe and Kubwa axis.

The suspects – Uchenna Eleke, 27, Alex Akiti, 28, and Suleiman Nasir, 50 – were arrested along Wuse by personnel of the Command’s Anti-Violent Crimes Section last Thursday during a routine patrol.

Police Public Relations Officer Yusuf Mariam, who made this known in a statement, said the detectives also arrested Micah Ohah, 38, who specialises in receiving stolen goods from criminals.

Yusuf's statement reads:

