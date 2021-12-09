By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested an alleged notorious serial killer, Ibiyemi Wasiri, at the Ilaro area of the State .

Wasiri, an ex-convict,had been on the wanted list of the command in connection with two murder cases until luck ran out on him as he was picked December 6, in his hideout at Igbora, Ilaro area.

According to Ogun State Police Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi:”The suspect who is an ex-convict was arrested following information received at Ilaro Divisional Headquarters, that he was sighted in his criminal hideout at Igboro area of Ilaro.

“Upon the information, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ilaro division, CSP Olayemi Jacob, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene, where the suspect who was in the midst of some hoodlums was arrested, while others escaped.

“A bag found with him was searched and a locally made pistol and seven live cartridges were recovered therein.

“The suspect, who had been declared wanted by the command for actively participating in the killing of Michael Abiodun (a.k.a S1) on the 22nd of July and Kola Fagbemi, on the 24th of July , confessed to have bought the gun from neighbouring Benin Republic. He was said to be a member of a dreaded Eiye cult group terrorizing Ilaro and its environs.

“Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police ,Mr Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation”.