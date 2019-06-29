Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a 32-year old Nigerian Army soldier, Lance Corporal Koza Yabiliok for allegedly selling ammunition to suspected kidnappers.

The command has also arrested 61 other criminal suspects for various offences across the state in the last two weeks.

Lance Corporal Yabiliok serving in one of the military units in Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna State, told newsmen while being paraded by the police that he sold each of the live ammunition for N400.

He, however, said he never knew his customer was a kidnapper until they were arrested by the police. “He told me that he needed the ammunition for protection of their cattle against rustlers. That was why I sold them to him. I never knew he is a kidnapper.”

Speaking to journalists earlier on the arrest, Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga, said the 62 suspects were arrested for different crimes ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide and cattle rustling, among others.

Janga said different kinds of arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons and other items including vehicles and drugs were recovered from the suspects.

He said: “I invited you (journalists) here to update you on the command’s recent successes in combating crime and criminality in Kaduna state within the last two weeks.

“During the period under review, we have continued to intensify furious manhunt for bandits and other criminals across the command through some carefully-planned strategic operations including ‘Operation Puff Adder’ that has been launched by the Inspector General of Police IGP Mohammed Adamu Abubakar and the on-going confidence-building campaign the command vigorously carry out across the state particularly along our respective expressways.

“The command has recorded some successes within the past two weeks with the arrest of 62 suspects on different crimes belonging to different suspected criminal gangs that terrorise citizens of the state and we have also made recoveries of several exhibits respectively.

“The suspects arrested included eight people criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, car snatching and illegal possession of live ammunition, four suspects for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, rape, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and cattle rustling, three suspects for criminal conspiracy, causing hurt, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

“Also four suspects were arrested for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, homicide and inciting disturbance; one suspect for culpable homicide, 11 suspects for criminal conspiracy, housebreaking and theft; one suspect for belonging to a gang of brigands, armed robbery and kidnapping; five suspects for criminal conspiracy, illegal possession and illegal dealing in live ammunition, five suspects for criminal conspiracy, theft and receiving stolen property.

“In the same vein two suspects were nabbed for criminal conspiracy and illegal possession of dangerous weapons, six suspects for criminal conspiracy, impersonation, forgery, and obtaining by false pretence, three suspects for criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, thuggery and causing grievous hurt, eight suspects for criminal conspiracy, drugs peddling, and possession of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, and one suspect for house trespass, theft and intimidation.

“The suspects are aiding investigation and will be prosecuted on completion of investigations.

“On this note, I want to sincerely appreciate the relentless effort of our officers and men in line of duty. I also appreciate the good people of Kaduna State for their continued support for our fight against crime and criminality.

“I want to reassure you of our total commitment to checkmating criminal syndicates and all forms of crimes and criminalities in the state,” he said.