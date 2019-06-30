Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a 32-year old Nigerian Army soldier, Lance Corporal Koza Yabiliok for allegedly selling ammunitions to suspected kidnappers.

The command has also arrested 61 other criminal suspects for various offences across the state in the last two weeks.

Lance Corporal Yabiliok serving in one of the military units in Jaji Military Cantoment, Kaduna State told newsmen while he was being paraded by the police that, he sold each of the live ammunition for N400. He however said, he never knew his customer was a kidnapper until they were arrested by the police. “He told me that, he needed the ammunitions for protection of their cattle against rustlers. That is why I sold them to him. I never knew he is a kidnapper.”

Speaking to journalists earlier on the arrest, Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga said, the 62 suspects were arrested for different crimes ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide and cattle rustling, among others.

CP Janga said different kinds of arms, ammunitions and other dangerous weapons and items including vehicles and drugs were recovered from the suspects.

“I invited you (journalists) here to update you on the Command’s recent successes in combating crime and criminality in Kaduna state within the last two weeks. During the period under review, we have continued to intensify a furious manhunt on bandits and other criminals across the command through some carefully planned strategic operations including ‘Operation Puff Adder’ that has been launched by the Inspector General of Police IGP Mohammed Adamu Abubakar NPM, mni and the subsequent on-going Confidence Building Campaign the Command vigorously carry out across the State particularly along our respective Expressways.

The Command has recorded some successes within the past two weeks with the arrest of sixty two (62) suspects on different crimes and belonging to different suspected criminal gangs that terrorize citizens of the State and we have also made recoveries of several exhibits respectively.

“Suspects arrested includes; eight suspects for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, car snatching and illegal possession of live ammunition; four suspects for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, rape, illegal possession of fire arm and ammunition and cattle rustling; three suspects for criminal conspiracy, causing hurt, armed robbery and illegal possession of fire arms. He said several other suspects where also arrested for other offences