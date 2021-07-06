From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber; Teke Kolokol aged 37 at Famgbe, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The suspect who was arrested following a tip -off by operatives of Operation Puff Adder of the state command had with him a locally made pistol, cartridges, illicit drugs and an Army camouflage bullet proof vest.

According to investigations, Kolokol has already useful confession statements to the police which would help to nab more criminal elements operating in the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butwats who confirmed the development assured residents of the state to cooperate with the Police to rid the state of criminal elements.

“Operatives of Operation Puff Adder II, Bayelsa State Command have arrested a suspected armed robber, recovered a locally made pistol, eight Cartridges, illicit drugs, and an Army camouflage bullet proof vest.

While acting on a tip off, the operatives arrested the suspect one Teke Kolokol aged 37 years, in possession of a locally made pistol, Catridges and illicit drugs, at off-Ayama Road, Famgbe, Yenagoa. A search was conducted in his house where an Army camouflage bullet proof vest was also recovered.

The suspect is cooperating with the Police and he will soon appear in Court at the conclusion of the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command *CP Mike Okoli advised residents to always volunteer useful information that will assist the Police in fishing out criminals in the State.”

