The operatives of Anti-kidnapping unit of the Nigeria Police, Bayelsa Command has arrested a suspected armed robber for allegedly planning to procure a firearm in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Asinmi Butswat, in a statement on Friday said that the 26-year-old suspect came to Yenagoa to buy a berretta pistol.

Butswat alleged that the suspect claimed he would use the firearm on a member of the disbanded SARS, who allegedly killed his brother at Ugheli.

He also alleged that N200,000, meant to buy the firearm was recovered from the suspect.

According to him, Commissioner of Police in the state, Mike Okoli has ordered for discreet investigation after the damning confession of the suspect. (NAN)