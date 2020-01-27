Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has nabbed one Ogbo, a suspected member of kidnap and armed robbery gang that had been terrorising the people of Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

Ogbo’s arrest, our correspondent gathered, followed a rising spate of kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminal incidences in Adikpo and other communities in Kwande local government of Benue State.

He was reportedly arrested by the state special police squad code-named “Operation Zenda” on Friday at about 4 am in the morning.

Members of Operation Zenda were said to have stormed their hideouts following a tip-off that the notorious gang, headed by their leader DK Mama (real name not given) were planning a robbery attack at Iyon axis of Obudu road in Kwande LGA of Benue.

It was further gathered that DK Mama, the leader of the gang and his members have being responsible for the kidnapping of some businessmen in the community and environs, including one Mr Charles of C Venture, Mr Dennis, Aondofar and Mathew.

Sources said the group was planning another attack on an unsuspecting victim on Friday morning when Operation Zenda swiftly stormed their hideout.

On sighting the police, the hoodlums were said to have opened fire and took to their heels. It was during the gun duel with the police that one of the gang member, Ogbu, was gunned down while others reportedly fled.

Confirming the report on telephone, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene said the suspect was in police custody, adding that the command was on the lookout for other fleeing members of the gang while the suspect was being interrogated.

Anene said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Garba Mukkadas, had continually assured the Benue people of flushing out the hoodlums and ensuring their protection.

Items recovered when police stormed the gang’s hideout were an AK 47 rifle, a cache of ammunition, phones, Army uniforms, and assorted charms.