Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Police command has arrested Ohonre, suspected to have taken part in the killing of Laetitia Naankang Dagan, an Assistant director with the Office of the Secretary to the Government.

Dagan, 47, from Plateau State, was murdered at her residence at Gaduwa, after which she was set ablaze.

FCT police public relations officer, Mr Anjuguri Manzah, said the suspect has made useful statement that would lead to the arrest of the other suspects who are at large.

Manzah, however, appealed to the members of the public to assist the police with useful information on how to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

Manzah, said: “Preliminary investigation into murder of Laetitia Naankang Dagan, an assistant director with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, by the Criminal Investigation Department of the FCT Police Command led to the arrest of Ohonre, who is suspected to have conspired with others now at large to perpetrate the crime.

“The suspect, who is currently under interrogation, is assisting the team of police detectives with information that will lead to the arrest of the other suspects connected to the crime, that are now at large.