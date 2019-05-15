The Anambra State Police Command has arrested 20-year-old Chinwetalu Oranu over kidnapping incident that took place in Ogun State.

Oranu, the police said, masterminded the kidnap of one Obiora Okonkwo, on April 30, at Agbara Industrial Layout in Ogun State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed (SP), said the suspect was arrested by operatives attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Operation Puff Adder at Omagba Phase 1, Onitsha on Monday, at about 2pm.

Mohammed, who noted that the operation was in line with the command’s effort to stem the tide of banditry and other heinous crimes in the state said: “The suspect master- minded the kidnap of one Okonkwo ‘male’ at Agbara Industrial Layout in Ogun State on April 30, 2019, who has confessed to the crime.”

The suspect will be handed over to Ogun State Police Command, where the offence was committed for further investigation and prosecution, he said.

Men of the command also arrested two persons for allegedly robbing one Peter Morah of his motorcycle and two mo- bile phones at gunpoint.

The suspects, Ajumobi Chibueze, aka Ijele (24) and Bosa Chidi (28), according to the police image maker, were tracked down by police operatives attached to the command’s SARS and Operation Puff Adder.

Mohammed said all items robbed have been recovered from the suspects, adding that the duo would be charged to court when investigation into the case was concluded.

Also yesterday, police operatives attached to SARS and Operation Puff Adder, in conjunction with local vigilante,arrested two suspects,Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi (21) and Sopulu Ugwoma (22). The police spokesman confirmed the arrests.

“The suspects who hail from Nsukka, Enugu State are among the hoodlums terrorising Upper Iwekka and Owerri road axis. A single-barrel fabricated short gun was recovered from them as exhibit. The case is under investigation after which suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.”