From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has arrested a four-man robbery gang who specialises in snatching bags and mobile phones and using the sim cards to defraud victims of monies in their bank accounts.
The suspects Ahmed Adamu, 25, Silverkest Prince (aka Poto), 23, Musa Ibrahim (aka IBB) and Musbahu Ahmed, 29, were arrested while operating along the Mabushi axis of the FCT by operatives of the Mabushi Division.
FCT Command Police Public Relations Officer Yusuf Mariam said the police also arrested one Ogoh Sunday, 29, for being in possession of eleven ATM cards which he uses to defraud POS vendors during transactions.
Mariam said in a statement:
‘The FCT Police Command on Tuesday 17th August 2021 arrested one Ahmed Adamu 25 years, Silverkest Prince, AKA Poto, 23 years Musa Ibrahim, AKA IBB, and Musbahu Ahmed 29 years all-male, suspected to be armed robbers operating along Mabushi axis of the FCT.
‘The suspects confessed to being members of an armed robbery syndicate who specialise in snatching bags and mobile phones and using the sim cards to defraud victims of their money via their bank accounts. They were arrested by eagle-eyed operatives of the Mabushi Division who acted on credible information. Effort is in place to arrest fleeing members of the syndicate. Exhibits recovered from the suspects are (1) Samsung Mobile phone and its sim card which was released to the victim on bond.
‘In another development, Ogoh Sunday ‘m’ 29years was arrested by detectives from Mabushi Division on Thursday 19th August 2021 for being in possession of multiple ATM cards which he confessed were obtained under false pretence from the owners. Further investigations revealed that the suspect used the same ATM Card to defraud POS vendors during POS transactions. Exhibits recovered from him includes eleven(11) different ATM cards belonging to different banks.
‘The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.
‘The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883, also to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352.’
