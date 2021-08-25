From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has arrested a four-man robbery gang who specialises in snatching bags and mobile phones and using the sim cards to defraud victims of monies in their bank accounts.

The suspects Ahmed Adamu, 25, Silverkest Prince (aka Poto), 23, Musa Ibrahim (aka IBB) and Musbahu Ahmed, 29, were arrested while operating along the Mabushi axis of the FCT by operatives of the Mabushi Division.

FCT Command Police Public Relations Officer Yusuf Mariam said the police also arrested one Ogoh Sunday, 29, for being in possession of eleven ATM cards which he uses to defraud POS vendors during transactions.

Mariam said in a statement: