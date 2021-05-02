From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has arrested six suspected armed robbers/one chance syndicate operating within Zuba and Lugbe axis.

Two of the suspects who operates as commercial drivers were said to have been arrested while trying to dispossess their victim of her belongings.

The police warned against use of unauthorised covered number plates within the FCT. It said those found violating the law would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

FCT Command Police Public Relations Officer Yusuf Mariam, who made this known in a statement, said: ‘The FCT Police Command has arrested six (6) suspects for one chance/armed robbery along Zuba and Lugbe axis.

‘Amongst the suspects are: Ishmael Peter, ‘m’, 31 years and Omeka Kadiru, ‘m’, 20 years, arrested by eagle-eyed police detectives from Zuba Division on routine patrol in the wee hours of Thursday 29 April, 2021, while attempting to dispossess their victim of her belongings. The suspects who parade themselves as commercial drivers confessed that they lure their unsuspecting victims (women) into their operational vehicle before carrying out their nefarious act. Exhibits recovered one(1) red colour Toyota Corolla with reg No BWA 782 BD, one fabricated beretta pistol, six (6) rounds of live ammunition, one (1) plyer, one (1) chisel, two (2) ATM cards, one (1) camouflage cap and vest, three (3) different NUMBER PLATES, seven (7) Human hair-WEAVES, ten (10) mobile phones, bunch of keys, two (2) pairs of female shoes, four (4) female hand bags, cash sum of one hundred and twenty eight thousand, one hundred and twenty naira (N128,120.00), one (1) invoice booklet, one (1) lighter, six (6) pieces of female clothes and other items.

‘Relatedly, police operatives from Lugbe Division arrested one Emmanuel Joseph, 26 years, Thankgod Abam, 26 years, Gabriel Joshua, 27 years and Ekene Nwatu 31 years, all male, for robbery. The suspects confessed to terrorising Lugbe axis using fraudulent means to dispossess unsuspecting residents of their possessions. Exhibits recovered from the suspects are: one (1) red colour Toyota Corolla reg no. BDG 648 EZ, six (6) plasma TVs, jewlries and several household items.

‘The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

‘Also, the Command wishes to restate the ban on the use of unauthorized covered number plates within the FCT to desists, as violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

‘The Command Implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352.