From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested some suspects in connection with the invasion of Bayelsa State High Court 3, presided over by Justice Nayai Aganaba.

Aganaba was supposed to give ruling over an intra dispute concerning the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) when suspected hoodlums taking advantage of the commotion created by the larger number of people in the courtroom invaded the court and disrupted proceedings.

The APC state chairman, Dr Dennis Otiotio- Odoni, a lawyer had condemned the invasion and asked security agents to fish out the culprits. Investigations revealed that some suspects have already been arrested in connection with the incident and are aiding the Police in the investigation.

In its reaction, the Nigerian Bar Association in a joint statement signed by Ukumbiriowei Saiyou and Ebinyu George Aderigha, Chairmen, Yenagoa and Sagbama branch respectively, condemned the invasion of the court, noting that it was worrisome that the perpetrators would desecrate the sanctity of the court while in session.

While declaring that it would do all within its powers to ensure that the culprits were brought to book, the association warned that it would also commence disciplinary action against any member of the Bar found to have been part of “this unholy alliance to desecrate the court. We are happy that some suspects have already been apprehended and we hope they will aid the investigation of this unholy act. The NBA will surely follow up the prosecution of this case to its logical conclusion,” the body said.