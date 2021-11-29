From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Exactly two weeks after some gunmen attacked mourners in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State killing four persons and injuring others, police in the state have trailed and apprehended some of the suspected gunmen.

It would be recalled that about 2 am on that fateful Saturday, the gunmen had stormed the venue of a wake during the burial of an elderly woman at Mbayatyo Mbater Council ward of Logo LGA and shot sporadically at the mourners.

The incident was said to have left four persons dead and several others injured even as the police promised to investigate the matter with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

In fulfilment of its promise, the state police command, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the arrest of three of the suspects from their hideouts.

“Following the attack on mourners at Imande Abur village, Mbategh council ward, Logo, on 13th November 2021, a team of police detectives were detailed to trail and arrest the suspects.

“On 28th November 2021 at about 0500hrs, the team on trail of suspects stormed a criminal hideout at Tse Nom, Ukum Local Government Area.

“On sighting the police, the hoodlums engaged them in an intense gun duel but were overpowered by the police. Three suspects were arrested with gunshot injuries and were rushed to General Hospital Ugba for treatment. Two of the suspects have been confirmed dead by a doctor while one is responding positively to treatment. Corpses of the deceased suspects have been deposited at the hospital morgue.”

Anene listed items recovered from the suspects to include one AK47 rifle loaded with five rounds of live ammunition, one locally-made G3 rifle loaded with four rounds of live ammunition, assorted charms, knives and one motorcycle.

“The command assures members of the public of its commitment to Benue state of criminals,” Anene said.

