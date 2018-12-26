Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

As part of ongoing crackdown on criminals and efforts at ensuring a crime-free Christmas, the police in Anambra State have arrested two persons allegedly for robbing motorists in a gridlock in Nkpor, Idemili South LGA of Anambra State.

The suspects, Sunday Eze, 22 and Gabriel Ogadi, 20, were reportedly arrested at separate locations of the area.

Another man, Uchenna Okoro, 31, was also arrested with a stolen car by a police patrol team attached to Isiowulu Division while on a stop and search duty.

Confirming the arrests, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said an axe and a locally-made, single-barrel pistol with two live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

He said: “Following a distress call that some hoodlums were robbing motorists at a gridlock at Central School Road, Umusiome, Nkpor in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State, police detectives attached to Ogidi Division responded swiftly and arrested one Sunday Eze ‘m’ aged 22 years of Adaba village, Uzor-uwani LGA of Enugu State with one battle axe while others fled.

“Similarly, at about 2am, following day, police patrol team responded and arrested one Gabriel Ogadi ‘m’ aged 20 years of Umusiome, Nkpor, following another distress call of a robbery incident at the same location.”

He said that in another development, on Christmas eve at about 9pm, Uchenna, who hails from Ogbaku in Awgu LGA of Enugu State was arrested on Affa Street, Odume Layout , Obosi, with a stolen Toyota Corolla car with registration number FGG 828 belonging to one Uchenna Obioha whose vehicle was stolen since November 2018.

He said the case was under investigation after which the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.