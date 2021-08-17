JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Two persons suspected to be specialising in abducting and raping underaged girls in Akwa In State have been nabbed and detained by that state police command.

One of the suspects, Edidiong Ufe notoriously known as ‘Isong Akpa’ a native of Idu, in Uruan local government area of the state was alleged to have abducted a 12 year old girl from the neighbouring coastal community of Ifiayong Usuk of same local government and repeatedly raped her to become pregnant.

At the time the girl was rescued and the suspect arrested, she was already four-month pregnant. And the suspect alleged owned up to the crime.

The police Public Relations Officer in the State, MrOdiko Macdon who confirmed this the incident, said the suspect would be charged to court after conclusion of investigations.

The PPRO also hinted that the command has apprehended one Iboro Ayama, a native of Ikot Offiong but a resident of Ini LGA over alleged rape of a10-year old victim.

Ayama, 48 was said to have accosted his victim while going to buy something for her grandmother, dragged her to a nearby bush and defiled her.

The PPRO said, “based on a complaint of Abduction on 11th May, 2021 at about 1:25PM, the Operatives of Uruan Division swung into action and arrested one Edidiong Etm Ufe a.k.a “Isong Akpa” ‘m’ of Idu Uruan in Uruan Local Government, Area, who allegedly abducted a 12yr-old-girl, of Ifiayong Usuk, Uruan Local Government Area sometimes in November, 2020 and consecutively had unlawful carnal knowledge of her which resulted to four (4) months pregnancy. The suspect has confessed to the crime.

“Similarly, following a tip-off on 11/6/2021 at about 1720hrs, Operatives of Ini Division apprehended one Iboro Ime Ayama ‘m’ of Ikot Offrong, but residing at Ikot Etok Eren, Ini L.G.A who forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 10-yr-old girl hails from Edem Idim Ibakesi of the same L.G.A.

“Investigation reveals that the victim was sent to buy foodstuffs at Affiong Aran market by her grandmother but was accosted by the suspect on her way home, dragged into a nearby bush and unlawfully defiled her.”

The police spokesperson warned perpetrators of GBV to desist from the act saying that long arm of the law would surely caught up with such persons.