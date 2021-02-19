From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with suspected theft of mattresses believed to be for palliatives purposes.

According to investigations the Policemen swooped on the suspects following a tip off.

The Police spokesman, Mr Asinim Butswat who confirmed the incident in a statement said investigations is on-going.

“Following a tip off, Operatives of Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested one Shehu Yola ‘m’ 42 years and one Sunday Emmanuel ‘m’ 28 years, at Okaka, Yenagoa.

The suspects were arrested on 18 February 2021, at about 2100hours, with a truckload of mattresses suspected to be stolen property.

The Commissioner of Police CP Mike Okoli, has ordered for discreet Investigation to unravel the source of the mattresses”