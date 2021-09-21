From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a suspected yahoo boy who attempted to use his girl friend for rituals.

According to investigations, the suspect identified as Sunday Favour from Edo State had successfully lured his girlfriend, Deborah Emafridom an undergraduate at the Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, to a bush at Ogobiri- Toruebeni drive in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state and was about to slit her throat when youths of the community and Policemen pounced on him.

Favour was said to have lured Emafridom with money and before she realised, he had tied her hands and legs with ropes and was in the process to kill her before luck ran out on him.

Findings revealed that the Ogobiri youths had got wind of the suspicious movement of Favour and decided to alert the police while they trailed him to the place he wanted to carry out the evil act.

Emafridom after her rescue was immediately moved to a nearby hospital where she is receiving medical attention.

The Police spokesman, Mr Asinims Butswat who confirmed the incident said the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa Police Command, CP Echeng E. Echeng commended the synergy between the vigilante group and the Police in fighting criminality.

“Operatives of Operation Doo Akpor in collaboration with the vigilante members of Ogobiri Community, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State have arrested a suspected ritualist.

The suspected ritualist one Sunday Favour Ojo who hails from Edo, State, was arrested on 21st September, 2021, at about 1100hours, at Ogobiri- Toruebeni drive in Sagbama Local Government Area. The suspect lured his victim one Deborah Emafridom a student of Niger Delta University Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, to a nearby Bush tied her hands and was about to slit her throat when he was apprehended by the vigilante members and Police Operatives.

The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Echeng E. Echeng commended the vigilante members for their role in the arrest and appeal to members of the public to continue to volunteer useful information to the Police and other Security agencies, as discreet Investigation into the matter has since commenced,” he said