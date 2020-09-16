Christopher Oji

The Zone 2 Police Command Onikan , Lagos,has arrested three different deadly syndicates that have been kidnapping and killing their victims in the southwest zone.

The kidnappers recently abducted a serving woman Police Inspector and an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NDDC) in Ogun State and collected ransom before setting them free. The gang also shot dead a big-time cattle dealer and a driver .

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2 , comprising of Lagos and Ogun states , Mr Ahmed Iliyasu , who paraded the suspects ,said .” When I received information on the marauders, I directed my Monitoring /Tactical Unit to ensure they track down the heinous perpetrators, of which six of them who operated in three different groups ,were nabbed.

“It was later discovered that the criminals from the pit of hell mounted a road block on Ayetoro- Abeokuta Road in Yewa area of Ogun State during which the woman Police Inspector ran into them on May 4. While they were manhandling her, the driver of a car coming behind attempted to escape their onslaught,but had to pay with his dear life. The heartless animals in human skin , targeted the driver and opened fire on him ; sadly ,their bullet hit him and he died. Thereafter, the other female occupant of the vehicle was kidnpped alongside the woman Police , taken into the forest for three days before releasing them after payment of ransom by their relatives.

” The gang also shot dead Alhaji Oro, a big time cattle rearer , who was kidnpped on his way to the farm in Eggua .He was held for four days . Despite the payment of N4 million ransom , the boys shot him dead.

” We recovered six sophisticated riffles including AK49 , pump action guns and ammunition. The gangs used to operate in a guerilla style. They would strike and run far into the bush and resurfaced .They have been terrorising Southwest zone . These are killers who had the penchant in killing their victims even after collecting ransom. They held held passengers and motorists to the jugular, but we have been able to end their reigns.

In another development , Mr Iliyasu said the command also arrested a suspected fraudster, Sylvester ,who allegedly defrauded a United States based Nigerian lady of millions of Dollars.

” Our Zonal Tactical/Monitoring Unit went after the suspect . We recovered four Sienna Space buses , a Toyota Highlander, SUV, and landed properties , comprising a story building , an undeveloped plot in Wusa area of Abuja , all belonging to the victim,were recovered from the suspect. Yet to be recovered from him are a Mikano Generating set, two duplexes in South Africa , the sum of $15,000 US Dollars he allegedly defrauded from the victim to procure visa for the victim’s sister, another $10, 000 US Dollars he proposed to purchase carpets for an office they both agreed to operate and N40 million for the esteblishment of medical laboratory.

Speaking on security during the ember months , he said the Command has put in place all necessary arrangements to ensure safety of lives and property.