By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested four notorious armed robbery suspects, who specialized in snatching motorcycle from owners at gun point.

The suspects were alleged to have killed one of their victims and injured many others in one of their operations in Ajunwo area of the state

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi,” the suspects, Muhammad Adamu, 20, Okacha Alidu, 22, Yusuf Mohammed 28, and, Muniru Sunmaila,20, were arrested following a distress call received at Ajuwon Police Divisional Headquarters, at about 3 a.m, that the suspects were operating and had attacked Sunday Doile,at Onibudo area of Akute, and snatched his Bajaj motorcycle on gun point.

“Upon the distress call, DPO Ajuwon division, SP Andrew Akinseye, quickly mobilized his patrol team and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums, who were about six in number,took to their in different directions, while one of them escaped with the snatched motorcycle. Others were hotly chased, and four amongst them were apprehended.

“On interrogation, they confessed being the syndicate responsible for various cases of motorcycle snatching in Ajuwon, and its environs.

“They confessed further that their mode of operation is to use a motorcycle belonging to one of them to cross the one they want to snatch, and they will show their gun to the victim and ordered him to surrender his motorcycle.

“According to them, any of their victims who struggled with them would be hit on the head with an iron rod, and the motorcycle would be taken away,while the owner is unconscious. They claimed to have killed one of their victims in the process .

Recovered from them are; two locally made pistols, one iron rod, one cutlass, one live cartridge, three expended cartridges and assorted Criminal charms”. .

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation Departments(SCIID) for discreet investigation. He also directed that the escaped members of the gang must be hunted for wherever they might be.