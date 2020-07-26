Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Adamawa state police command has nabbed a 26 year old resident of Numan, in Adamawa state for raping a four years old girl.

The 26 year old man was said to have lured the young girl into his room and had a carnal knowledge of the girl.

This was made known in a press statement issued by the Adamawa Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje and made available to Newsmen, over the weekend.

The statement reads, “The Adamawa state Police Command wishes to inform the general public that its fight against sexual violence upon women and children is extended to Numan federation where Detectives attached to Numan Division arrested one Pwadimadi Zeham, 26year old, a resident of Mbulawa ward, Numan Local government Area, for raping a four year old Baby.

“The suspect who happened to be a close neighbor to the victim, took her into his room on the 23rd of July, 202 and had carnal knowledge of her.”

It added that, “The mother upon noticing the unusual from her little baby, closely monitored and observed a foreign sperm into her private part hence she reported.

“The victim is now undergoing medical screenings while the suspect is taken into custody for investigation and Prosecution.

“The commissioner of police Olugbenga Adeyanju commended members of the public especially those that keyed into the fight against Sexual Violence against women and children and call on parents and guardians to closely monitor their wards and equally sensitise them to keep distance from people of such character.

“The command further assures all of its commitment to protecting lives and properties and calls on people to continue reporting to police any suspecious movement around them .”