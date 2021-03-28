By Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Adamawa state police command has nabbed a three-man extortion syndicate in Adamawa notorious for threatening and duping residents of Adamawa state.

The three-man suspects, Suleiman Adamu, a 34years a resident of Alkali Street, Demsawo, Abdullahi Ayuba, a 36-year-old resident of Ghana Crescent, Bekaji and one Zainab Ahondu, a 50-year-old woman from, Jalingo, Taraba State, were nabbed at their respective hideouts at Viniklang and Doubeli, after a tip off to police detectives at the State Intelligence Bureau leading to a thorough search and subsequent arrest of the gang.

In a press statement issued by the Adamawa Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje, the force said, “Investigations so far revealed that the suspects always extort their victims using text messages, threatening to kidnap them if certain amount were not paid.

“As part of efforts at tackling Criminal activities and other related offences, the commissioner of police, working in concert to deepen intelligence and strengthen security in the State has directed the Anti Kidnapping unit of the Command to go after these criminals everywhere within the State, while appealing on the public to always report any suspicious movement around their neighborhoods to police.”

The statement further adds that, “The Commissioner Police, Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, commends the State Intelligence Bureau for making it difficult for criminals to escape arrest and directs for further investigations into the case to bring up more Human and Material evidences for proper prosecution.”