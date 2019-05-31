Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Adamawa state police command has arrested a thirty-eight man kidnaping ring terrorising Adamawa and its neighboring community.

The kidnappers were mopped up from different communities of Mubi, Hong, Gombi, Song, Girei, Numan, Yola North and Yola South local government areas, Audu Madaki, the Adamawa state Commissioner of police told Newsmen.

The police also told Newsmen that it rescued dozens of Adamawa community members held in captivity and recovered firearms, including 6 AK47 rifles, 3 Single barrel guns, 1 pump action. the sum of N937,500 was also recovered from the kidnappers.

Audu Madaki made this disclosure over the weekend, in Yola, Adamawa.

Audu said the feat was achieved through the “sacrifices of some gallant officers in the command” who took the battle to the criminals in their hideouts.

“The command received information that a group of persons reasonably suspected to be were sighted at Boloko village, along Malabu.

“The IGPs Intelligent Respond Team was immediately deployed and suspects were arrested.

“Operatives of the Anti kidnapping unit, suspected and arrested one Umar Mohammed and Ibrahim Hassan at Dikong village, Mayo-Belwa, and two Single Barrel Guns were recovered from them,” he said.

Umar Mohammed, one of the kidnappers told Daily Sun that, “I took to the crime because I’ve lost my trade as a cattle herder.

“I used to have over two hundred heads of cattle but now I don’t have anymore, what do you expect me to do,” he asked.

The police also paraded three members of the “Shilla Boys” criminal syndicate notorious for violent crimes, including rape and phone snatching within the state capital.