Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man, Monday Uwen, for the murder of his wife.

Uwen, who is a resident of Aparama Fishing Camp in Okumbiri, Akassa, in Brass Local Government Area, was said to have strangled his wife, Blessing Menabo, over her alleged infidelity.

According to an investigation, the suspect after committing the act buried his wife’s corpse in a shallow grave in their kitchen.

Sources said neighbours and friends later became worried when the Blessing was not seen outside, prompting them to ask questions before her body was discovered.

Umen was immediately apprehended and confessed to the crime after interrogation by the police

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing.

“Investigations have commenced into the murder of one Blessing Menabo, a resident of Aparama Fishing Camp, Okumbiri Town, Akassa, Brass Local Government, Bayelsa State. The deceased was allegedly killed by her husband, one Monday Uwem, at their residence at Aparama Fishing Camp, and buried her body in a shallow grave in the kitchen. The suspect, who confessed to the crime, was arrested and detained for further interrogation and investigation,” the police spokesman said.