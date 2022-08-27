From Joseph Obukata, Warri

A 42-year-old suspected Indian hemp dealer has been apprehended by operatives of Eagle-Net Special Squad of the Delta Police Command.

The suspect, Demilola Adefuwa was arrested on Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at about 1730hours along the Benin-Sapele road, near Warri, commercial hub of Delta State.

The police squad while on Aberdeen patrol duty had intercepted a sienna vehicle with reg. no. SAP 889 AA driven by the suspect who was trying to ferry the items from Delta to Benin, the Edo State capital.

State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bright Edafe who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said that the suspect was arrested after the police team subjected the vehicle to a search during which nine bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp covered with plantain leaves for the purpose of deceiving the Police were recovered.

While saying that the police team subsequently arrested the suspect and recovered the exhibit, Edafe also said that on Friday, 26 August, Police operatives attached to ‘B’ Division Warri, while on Surveillance Patrol along Okere market junction, received a distress call that a four-man armed robbery gang were operating around Miramble guest house along same Okere Road.

According to him, “the team raced to the scene where the hoodlums on sighting the Police engaged them in a gun duel adding that in the ensuing gun battle, one of the hoodlums was fatally wounded while others escaped.

He said that one locally made double barrel cut-to-size gun and a live cartridge were recovered from the suspect.

“The injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment”, Edafe stated.

In a related development, he said; “on Tuesday 23, August, Policemen attached to ‘A’ Division Rapid response squad were on routine stop and search duty along Urhobo road when they sighted two young boys on foot approaching them, the men were at alert owing to the fact that, they could be out to play a fast one and attack them.

“Unsurprisingly, one of the suspects brought out a gun from his hand bag and fired at the Policemen but missed his target. The team returned fire forcing the suspects to a retreat, unfortunately for them, one of the suspects was maimed while the other suspect escaped.

“The injured suspect equally gave up the ghost before he could get to the hospital. One locally made gun, one expended cartridge, and one live cartridge were recovered. Manhunt for the fleeing suspects in ongoing”, Edafe added.