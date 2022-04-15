The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested some suspects in connection with the invasion of Bayelsa State High Court 3, presided over by Justice Nayai Aganaba.

Aganaba was supposed to give ruling over an intra dispute concerning the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) when suspected hoodlums taking advantage of the commotion created by the larger number of people in the Courtroom invaded the court and disrupted proceedings.

The APC state chairman, Dr Dennis Otiotio- Odoni himself a lawyer had condemned the invasion and asked security agents to fish out the culprits.

Investigations revealed that some suspects have already been arrested and are aiding the Police in the investigation.

The Nigerian Bar Association in a joint statement signed by Ukumbiriowei Saiyou and Ebinyu George Aderigha, Chairmen, Yenagoa and Sagbama branch respectively, condemned in its entirety the unprovoked and unwarranted invasion of the Court noting that it is worrisome that the perpetrators would desecrate the sanctity of the Court while in session.

“The judiciary is the last hope of the common man and it is disheartening to see this kind of bare affront on the rule of law culminating into a show of shame as witnessed yesterday. This is an affront that deserves the highest condemnation and we so do,” they stated.

The NBA which declared that it will do all within its powers to ensure that the culprits are brought to book warned that it would also commence disciplinary action against any member of the Bar found to have been part of “this unholy alliance to desecrate the court.”

The statement read in part “We are happy that some suspects have already been apprehended and we hope they will aid the investigation of this unholy act. The NBA will surely follow up the prosecution of this case to its logical conclusion.