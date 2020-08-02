Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Three suspected armed robbers have been arrested by the Bayelsa State Police during a foiled operation in Ogbia Local Government Area.

According to investigations the suspects Michael Isaiah aged 24 years, Victor Lambert aged 19 years and Prince Sam aged 18 years have confessed that they were about to carry out an operation at Ogbia Town.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat who confirmed the arrest in a press statement said the arrest was made possible due to the synergy between the Police and Vigilante groups.

The statement read in part “The synergy between the Police and vigilante groups in Bayelsa State Command has paid off with the arrest of suspected armed robbers and recovery of firearm.

On 2 August, 2020, at about 0100hours, Police operatives in collaboration with the Vigilante members of Ogbia Town, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, arrested three suspected armed robbers. The suspects were arrested at Oloibiri Junction, Ogbia Town. One locally made single barrel gun, one machete, one Qlink Motorcycle, two wrist watches, and three phones were recovered from the suspects.

The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State, CP Mike Okoli fsi, has again warned criminals in the state to turn a new leaf, relocate out of the state or face the consequences.

The suspects have been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.”